Transactions: June 2020

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between and March 4 and April 13.
609 Main at Texas. Image courtesy of Hines

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
330 Madison Avenue Office Manhattan Munich Re Abu Dhabi Investment Authority CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. $900 Million 4-Mar
609 Main at Texas Office Houston  KB Financial Group Hines Interests $675 Million 18-Mar
60 State Street Office Boston Starwood Capital Group Oxford Properties Group Newmark Knight Frank arranged the transaction. $614 Million 24-Mar
Hearst Tower Office Charlotte, N.C. Truist Bank Cousins JLL represented the buyer in the transaction. $455.5 Million 31-Mar
The Olivia Office Manhattan Brookfield Properties SL Green Realty CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. $446.5 Million 1-Apr
The Expedia Building Office Bellevue, Wa. KKR Equity Commonwealth $401.5 Million 13-Mar

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
711 Fifth Avenue Office Manhattan Refinancing Goldman Sachs JLL Capital Markets SHVO $545 Million 9-Mar
Equitable Building Office Manhattan Refinancing Wells Fargo Cushman & Wakefield Silverstein Properties $510 Million 20-Mar
Salesforce Tower Chicago Office Chicago Construction JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and other private lenders Hines $500 Million 13-Apr
ROW DTLA Office Los Angeles Construction Bank OZK Atlas Capital Group $465 Million 10-Mar
60 State Street Office Boston Acquisition Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Pacific Life Insurance Co. Starwood Capital Group $435 Million 24-Mar
Campus at Horton Phase I Office San Diego Construction First American Capital Group Corp. Stockdale Capital Partners $328.5 Million 9-Mar

