Transactions: June 2020
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between and March 4 and April 13.
- By
- May 27, 2020
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|330 Madison Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|Munich Re
|Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
|CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
|$900 Million
|4-Mar
|609 Main at Texas
|Office
|Houston
|KB Financial Group
|Hines Interests
|–
|$675 Million
|18-Mar
|60 State Street
|Office
|Boston
|Starwood Capital Group
|Oxford Properties Group
|Newmark Knight Frank arranged the transaction.
|$614 Million
|24-Mar
|Hearst Tower
|Office
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Truist Bank
|Cousins
|JLL represented the buyer in the transaction.
|$455.5 Million
|31-Mar
|The Olivia
|Office
|Manhattan
|Brookfield Properties
|SL Green Realty
|CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
|$446.5 Million
|1-Apr
|The Expedia Building
|Office
|Bellevue, Wa.
|KKR
|Equity Commonwealth
|–
|$401.5 Million
|13-Mar
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|711 Fifth Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinancing
|Goldman Sachs
|JLL Capital Markets
|SHVO
|$545 Million
|9-Mar
|Equitable Building
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinancing
|Wells Fargo
|Cushman & Wakefield
|Silverstein Properties
|$510 Million
|20-Mar
|Salesforce Tower Chicago
|Office
|Chicago
|Construction
|JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and other private lenders
|–
|Hines
|$500 Million
|13-Apr
|ROW DTLA
|Office
|Los Angeles
|Construction
|Bank OZK
|–
|Atlas Capital Group
|$465 Million
|10-Mar
|60 State Street
|Office
|Boston
|Acquisition
|Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Pacific Life Insurance Co.
|–
|Starwood Capital Group
|$435 Million
|24-Mar
|Campus at Horton Phase I
|Office
|San Diego
|Construction
|First American Capital Group Corp.
|–
|Stockdale Capital Partners
|$328.5 Million
|9-Mar
To have your transaction featured, submit details to Roxana.Baiceanu@cpe-mhn.com.
Read the June 2020 issue of CPE.