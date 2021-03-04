Transactions: March 2021

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between November 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.
  • By
  • CPE
410 10th Avenue. Image courtesy of SL Green Realty
410 10th Ave. Image courtesy of SL Green Realty

READ THE DIGEST

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
410 10th Avenue Office Manhattan The 601W Cos. SL Green Realty CBRE represented the seller. $952.5 Million 18-Dec
Qualtrics Tower Office Seattle Hana Financial Group Skanska JPMorgan Chase provided financing. $704.2 Million 21-Dec
Cambridge Discovery Park Portfolio Office Cambridge, Mass. Healthpeak Properties The Bulfinch Cos. $610 Million 1-Dec
1918 Eighth Avenue Office Seattle Hudson Pacific Properties, CPP Investments JPMorgan Asset Management Wells Fargo provided financing. $589.2 Million 21-Dec
510 Townsend Street, 505 Brannan Street Office San Francisco Ascendas REIT Alexandria Real Estate Equities, TMG Partners $560.2 Million 20-Nov
McDonald’s Corporate Headquarters Office Chicago Normandy Properties Sterling Bay JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. $412.5 Million 11-Nov

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
Nationwide Portfolio (70 Properties) Industrial & Office Nationwide Bridge JPMorgan Chase Link Logistics $1.5 Billion 9-Nov
One Madison Avenue Office Manhattan Construction Wells Fargo, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Axos Bank SL Green Realty, National Pension Service of Korea, Hines $1.3 Billion 16-Nov
Grace Building Office Manhattan CMBS Refinance Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank The Swig Co., Brookfield Properties $1.3 Billion 24-Nov
One New York Plaza Office Manhattan Bridge Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, BMO Harris Bank Brookfield Properties $835 Million 14-Dec
Starbucks Center Office Seattle Refinance Deutsche Bank Nitze-Stagen $425 Million 10-Dec
Nationwide Portfolio (25 Properties) Office & Retail Nationwide Bridge PNC Bank Menlo Equities $400 Million 17-Nov

To have your transaction featured, submit details to Jeffrey.Hamann@cpe-mhn.com.

Read the Marh 2021 issue of CPE.

Regions