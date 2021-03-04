Transactions: March 2021
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between November 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|410 10th Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|The 601W Cos.
|SL Green Realty
|CBRE represented the seller.
|$952.5 Million
|18-Dec
|Qualtrics Tower
|Office
|Seattle
|Hana Financial Group
|Skanska
|JPMorgan Chase provided financing.
|$704.2 Million
|21-Dec
|Cambridge Discovery Park Portfolio
|Office
|Cambridge, Mass.
|Healthpeak Properties
|The Bulfinch Cos.
|–
|$610 Million
|1-Dec
|1918 Eighth Avenue
|Office
|Seattle
|Hudson Pacific Properties, CPP Investments
|JPMorgan Asset Management
|Wells Fargo provided financing.
|$589.2 Million
|21-Dec
|510 Townsend Street, 505 Brannan Street
|Office
|San Francisco
|Ascendas REIT
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, TMG Partners
|–
|$560.2 Million
|20-Nov
|McDonald’s Corporate Headquarters
|Office
|Chicago
|Normandy Properties
|Sterling Bay
|JLL Capital Markets represented the seller.
|$412.5 Million
|11-Nov
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|Nationwide Portfolio (70 Properties)
|Industrial & Office
|Nationwide
|Bridge
|JPMorgan Chase
|–
|Link Logistics
|$1.5 Billion
|9-Nov
|One Madison Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|Construction
|Wells Fargo, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Axos Bank
|–
|SL Green Realty, National Pension Service of Korea, Hines
|$1.3 Billion
|16-Nov
|Grace Building
|Office
|Manhattan
|CMBS Refinance
|Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
|–
|The Swig Co., Brookfield Properties
|$1.3 Billion
|24-Nov
|One New York Plaza
|Office
|Manhattan
|Bridge
|Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, BMO Harris Bank
|–
|Brookfield Properties
|$835 Million
|14-Dec
|Starbucks Center
|Office
|Seattle
|Refinance
|Deutsche Bank
|–
|Nitze-Stagen
|$425 Million
|10-Dec
|Nationwide Portfolio (25 Properties)
|Office & Retail
|Nationwide
|Bridge
|PNC Bank
|–
|Menlo Equities
|$400 Million
|17-Nov
