Transactions: May 2021

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between Feb. 15 and March 23, 2021.
Uptown Station in Oakland, Calif. Image courtesy of CIM Group
SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
The Crescent Office Dallas Crescent Real Estate J.P. Morgan Asset Management $700 Million 23-March
Uptown Station Office Oakland, Calif. Mapletree US Management CIM Group Newmark represented the seller. $420 Million 4-March
2 MiamiCentral & 3 MiamiCentral Office Miami EQ Office Shorenstein Properties $230 Million 19-March
8011 Villa Park Drive Office, Data Center Henrico, Va. Mapletree US Management Longships Capital Partners $207.8 Million 12-March
930 West Evergreen Ave. Industrial Chicago Prologis Greenfield Partners $99.8 Million 15-March
5037 Patata Street Industrial South Gate, Calif. Overton Moore Properties Armstrong World Industries $76.7 Million 10-March

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
Prime Healthcare Portfolio Office, Health Care, Retail Nationwide Refinance UMB Bank Prime Healthcare Services $700 Million 19-Feb.
One Park Avenue Office Manhattan CMBS Refinance Deutsche Bank, Barclays CBRE arranged the financing. Vornado Realty Trust, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board $525 Million 1-March
575 Lexington Ave. Office Manhattan Refinance Aareal Bank, Paramount Group, Oaktree Capital Management Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing. Angelo Gordon & Co., Normandy Real Estate Partners, George Comfort & Sons $415 Million 22-March
125 West End Ave. Office Manhattan Construction Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing. Taconic Investment Partners $393 Million 17-March
Nationwide Portfolio (17 Properties) Industrial, Office Nationwide Refinance Wells Fargo Exeter Property Group $305.5 Million 23-Feb.
Nationwide Portfolio (14 Properties) Industrial, Office Nationwide Refinance Wells Fargo NorthBridge Partners $235.6 Million 24-Feb.

