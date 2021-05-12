Transactions: May 2021

Uptown Station in Oakland, Calif. Image courtesy of CIM Group

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced The Crescent Office Dallas Crescent Real Estate J.P. Morgan Asset Management – $700 Million 23-March Uptown Station Office Oakland, Calif. Mapletree US Management CIM Group Newmark represented the seller. $420 Million 4-March 2 MiamiCentral & 3 MiamiCentral Office Miami EQ Office Shorenstein Properties – $230 Million 19-March 8011 Villa Park Drive Office, Data Center Henrico, Va. Mapletree US Management Longships Capital Partners – $207.8 Million 12-March 930 West Evergreen Ave. Industrial Chicago Prologis Greenfield Partners – $99.8 Million 15-March 5037 Patata Street Industrial South Gate, Calif. Overton Moore Properties Armstrong World Industries – $76.7 Million 10-March

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced Prime Healthcare Portfolio Office, Health Care, Retail Nationwide Refinance UMB Bank – Prime Healthcare Services $700 Million 19-Feb. One Park Avenue Office Manhattan CMBS Refinance Deutsche Bank, Barclays CBRE arranged the financing. Vornado Realty Trust, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board $525 Million 1-March 575 Lexington Ave. Office Manhattan Refinance Aareal Bank, Paramount Group, Oaktree Capital Management Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing. Angelo Gordon & Co., Normandy Real Estate Partners, George Comfort & Sons $415 Million 22-March 125 West End Ave. Office Manhattan Construction Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing. Taconic Investment Partners $393 Million 17-March Nationwide Portfolio (17 Properties) Industrial, Office Nationwide Refinance Wells Fargo – Exeter Property Group $305.5 Million 23-Feb. Nationwide Portfolio (14 Properties) Industrial, Office Nationwide Refinance Wells Fargo – NorthBridge Partners $235.6 Million 24-Feb.

