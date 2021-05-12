Transactions: May 2021
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between Feb. 15 and March 23, 2021.
- By
- May 11, 2021
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|The Crescent
|Office
|Dallas
|Crescent Real Estate
|J.P. Morgan Asset Management
|–
|$700 Million
|23-March
|Uptown Station
|Office
|Oakland, Calif.
|Mapletree US Management
|CIM Group
|Newmark represented the seller.
|$420 Million
|4-March
|2 MiamiCentral & 3 MiamiCentral
|Office
|Miami
|EQ Office
|Shorenstein Properties
|–
|$230 Million
|19-March
|8011 Villa Park Drive
|Office, Data Center
|Henrico, Va.
|Mapletree US Management
|Longships Capital Partners
|–
|$207.8 Million
|12-March
|930 West Evergreen Ave.
|Industrial
|Chicago
|Prologis
|Greenfield Partners
|–
|$99.8 Million
|15-March
|5037 Patata Street
|Industrial
|South Gate, Calif.
|Overton Moore Properties
|Armstrong World Industries
|–
|$76.7 Million
|10-March
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|Prime Healthcare Portfolio
|Office, Health Care, Retail
|Nationwide
|Refinance
|UMB Bank
|–
|Prime Healthcare Services
|$700 Million
|19-Feb.
|One Park Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|CMBS Refinance
|Deutsche Bank, Barclays
|CBRE arranged the financing.
|Vornado Realty Trust, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
|$525 Million
|1-March
|575 Lexington Ave.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|Aareal Bank, Paramount Group, Oaktree Capital Management
|Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing.
|Angelo Gordon & Co., Normandy Real Estate Partners, George Comfort & Sons
|$415 Million
|22-March
|125 West End Ave.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Construction
|Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management
|JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing.
|Taconic Investment Partners
|$393 Million
|17-March
|Nationwide Portfolio (17 Properties)
|Industrial, Office
|Nationwide
|Refinance
|Wells Fargo
|–
|Exeter Property Group
|$305.5 Million
|23-Feb.
|Nationwide Portfolio (14 Properties)
|Industrial, Office
|Nationwide
|Refinance
|Wells Fargo
|–
|NorthBridge Partners
|$235.6 Million
|24-Feb.
To have your transaction featured, submit details to [email protected]