Transactions: November 2020

U.S. Bank Tower. Image courtesy of Silverstein Properties

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced U.S. Bank Tower Office Los Angeles Silverstein Properties Overseas Union Enterprise – $430 Million 16-Sept. REI at The Spring District Office Seattle Facebook REI – $367.6 Million 15-Sept. 522 Fifth Ave. Office Manhattan RFR Realty Morgan Stanley Column Financial provided financing. $350 Million 3-Sept. Perimeter Park Portfolio Office Morrisville, N.C. Mapletree U.S. Management Starwood Capital Group – $189 Million 4-Sept. Tropical Distribution Center – Sephora Industrial Las Vegas DWS Group, RREEF Property Trust VanTrust Real Estate MassMutual provided financing. $88.5 Million 22-Sept. Bubb Road Portfolio Office San Jose, Calif. Global Asset Capital Graymark Capital Cushman & Wakefield closed the transaction. $73.8 Million 11-Sept.

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced 410 10th Ave. Office Manhattan Refinance Goldman Sachs & Wells Fargo – SL Green Realty $600 Million 15-Sept. Nomad Tower Office Manhattan Refinance HSBC Bank – Global Holdings $443 Million 18-Sept. State Farm at Park Center – Phase II Office Atlanta Construction Dunwoody Development Authority – State Farm Insurance $169.6 Million 21-Sept. 1 Giralda Farms, Arbors at Parsippany Office Madison, N.J. & Parsippany, N.J. Acquisition Barings Mack-Cali sold the portfolio for $160 million. Onyx Equities/Axonic Capital/Taconic Capital/Machine Investment Group $147.7 Million 16-Sept. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. Headquarters Office Bridgewater, N.J. Refinance Bank of Texas – AR Global $125 Million 8-Sept. Bronx Logistics Center Industrial Bronx Construction JPMorgan Chase JLL Capital Markets Turnbridge Equities, Dune Real Estate Partners $105 Million 8-Sept.

