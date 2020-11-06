Transactions: November 2020
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between September 1 to 24, 2020.
- By
- Nov 06, 2020
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|U.S. Bank Tower
|Office
|Los Angeles
|Silverstein Properties
|Overseas Union Enterprise
|–
|$430 Million
|16-Sept.
|REI at The Spring District
|Office
|Seattle
|REI
|–
|$367.6 Million
|15-Sept.
|522 Fifth Ave.
|Office
|Manhattan
|RFR Realty
|Morgan Stanley
|Column Financial provided financing.
|$350 Million
|3-Sept.
|Perimeter Park Portfolio
|Office
|Morrisville, N.C.
|Mapletree U.S. Management
|Starwood Capital Group
|–
|$189 Million
|4-Sept.
|Tropical Distribution Center – Sephora
|Industrial
|Las Vegas
|DWS Group, RREEF Property Trust
|VanTrust Real Estate
|MassMutual provided financing.
|$88.5 Million
|22-Sept.
|Bubb Road Portfolio
|Office
|San Jose, Calif.
|Global Asset Capital
|Graymark Capital
|Cushman & Wakefield closed the transaction.
|$73.8 Million
|11-Sept.
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|410 10th Ave.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|Goldman Sachs & Wells Fargo
|–
|SL Green Realty
|$600 Million
|15-Sept.
|Nomad Tower
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|HSBC Bank
|–
|Global Holdings
|$443 Million
|18-Sept.
|State Farm at Park Center – Phase II
|Office
|Atlanta
|Construction
|Dunwoody Development Authority
|–
|State Farm Insurance
|$169.6 Million
|21-Sept.
|1 Giralda Farms, Arbors at Parsippany
|Office
|Madison, N.J. & Parsippany, N.J.
|Acquisition
|Barings
|Mack-Cali sold the portfolio for $160 million.
|Onyx Equities/Axonic Capital/Taconic Capital/Machine Investment Group
|$147.7 Million
|16-Sept.
|Sanofi-Aventis U.S. Headquarters
|Office
|Bridgewater, N.J.
|Refinance
|Bank of Texas
|–
|AR Global
|$125 Million
|8-Sept.
|Bronx Logistics Center
|Industrial
|Bronx
|Construction
|JPMorgan Chase
|JLL Capital Markets
|Turnbridge Equities, Dune Real Estate Partners
|$105 Million
|8-Sept.
To have your transaction featured, submit details to Jeffrey.Hamann@cpe-mhn.com.
Read the November 2020 issue of CPE.