Transactions: November 2020

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between September 1 to 24, 2020.
U.S. Bank Tower. Image courtesy of Silverstein Properties
SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
U.S. Bank Tower Office Los Angeles Silverstein Properties Overseas Union Enterprise $430 Million 16-Sept.
REI at The Spring District Office Seattle Facebook REI $367.6 Million 15-Sept.
522 Fifth Ave. Office Manhattan RFR Realty Morgan Stanley Column Financial provided financing. $350 Million 3-Sept.
Perimeter Park Portfolio Office Morrisville, N.C. Mapletree U.S. Management Starwood Capital Group $189 Million 4-Sept.
Tropical Distribution Center – Sephora Industrial Las Vegas DWS Group, RREEF Property Trust VanTrust Real Estate MassMutual provided financing. $88.5 Million 22-Sept.
Bubb Road Portfolio Office San Jose, Calif. Global Asset Capital Graymark Capital Cushman & Wakefield closed the transaction. $73.8 Million 11-Sept.

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
410 10th Ave. Office Manhattan Refinance Goldman Sachs & Wells Fargo SL Green Realty $600 Million 15-Sept.
Nomad Tower Office Manhattan Refinance HSBC Bank Global Holdings $443 Million 18-Sept.
State Farm at Park Center – Phase II Office Atlanta Construction Dunwoody Development Authority State Farm Insurance $169.6 Million 21-Sept.
1 Giralda Farms, Arbors at Parsippany Office Madison, N.J. & Parsippany, N.J. Acquisition Barings Mack-Cali sold the portfolio for $160 million. Onyx Equities/Axonic Capital/Taconic Capital/Machine Investment Group $147.7 Million 16-Sept.
Sanofi-Aventis U.S. Headquarters Office Bridgewater, N.J. Refinance Bank of Texas AR Global $125 Million 8-Sept.
Bronx Logistics Center Industrial Bronx Construction JPMorgan Chase JLL Capital Markets Turnbridge Equities, Dune Real Estate Partners $105 Million 8-Sept.

