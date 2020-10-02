Transactions: October 2020

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between and July 9 and Aug. 28.
  • By
  • CPE
Coleman Highline. Image courtesy of Hunter Storm
Coleman Highline. Image courtesy of Hunter Storm

READ THE DIGEST

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
CNA Headquarters Office Chicago SHVO/Deutsche Finance America The John Buck Co./Morgan Stanley AIG and Goldman Sachs provided financing. $376 Million 12-Aug
Reservoir Woods East Campus Office Waltham, Ma. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Marcus Partners/The Davis Cos. Newmark Knight Frank brokered the sale. $330 Million 26-Aug
Dallas Global Industrial Center Industrial Dallas VEREIT/Ocean West Capital Partners NorthPoint Development CBRE represented both parties. $246.7 Million 11-Aug
The Offices at Metropark – 194 Wood Ave. S. Office Iselin, N.J. Opal Holdings AIG Global Real Estate Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. $140 Million 28-Aug
Village Center Station III – CoBank Center Office Greenwood Village, Colo. Sentinel Real Estate GLL Real Estate Partners $120 Million 3-Aug
900 Corporate Pointe Office Culver City, Calif. Northwood Investors Symantec Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale and negotiated financing. $120 Million 29-Jul

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
One Manhattan West Office Manhattan Refinance Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Citi Real Estate & JPMorgan Brookfield Properties $1.8 Billion 13-Aug
One Vanderbilt Office Manhattan Construction Wells Fargo SL Green Realty $575 Million 9-Jul
Morgan Lewis & Bockius Headquarters Office Philadelphia Construction Citizens Bank Meridian Capital Group Parkway Corp. $187 Million 12-Aug
Coleman Highline – Buildings 3 & 4 Office San Jose, Calif. Refinance Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs Hunter Properties $155 Million 7-Aug
Solar Carve Tower Office Manhattan Refinance Deutsche Pfandbriefbank William Gottlieb Real Estate/Aurora Capital Associates $150 Million 14-Jul
3030 Nebraska Ave. Office Santa Monica, Calif. Construction Madison Realty Capital Avison Young brokered the loan with RST Capital Partners advising. WS Communities $150 Million 10-Jul

To have your transaction featured, submit details to Jeffrey.Hamann@cpe-mhn.com.

Read the October 2020 issue of CPE.

Regions