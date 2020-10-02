Transactions: October 2020
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between and July 9 and Aug. 28.
- By
- Oct 02, 2020
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|CNA Headquarters
|Office
|Chicago
|SHVO/Deutsche Finance America
|The John Buck Co./Morgan Stanley
|AIG and Goldman Sachs provided financing.
|$376 Million
|12-Aug
|Reservoir Woods East Campus
|Office
|Waltham, Ma.
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|Marcus Partners/The Davis Cos.
|Newmark Knight Frank brokered the sale.
|$330 Million
|26-Aug
|Dallas Global Industrial Center
|Industrial
|Dallas
|VEREIT/Ocean West Capital Partners
|NorthPoint Development
|CBRE represented both parties.
|$246.7 Million
|11-Aug
|The Offices at Metropark – 194 Wood Ave. S.
|Office
|Iselin, N.J.
|Opal Holdings
|AIG Global Real Estate
|Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
|$140 Million
|28-Aug
|Village Center Station III – CoBank Center
|Office
|Greenwood Village, Colo.
|Sentinel Real Estate
|GLL Real Estate Partners
|–
|$120 Million
|3-Aug
|900 Corporate Pointe
|Office
|Culver City, Calif.
|Northwood Investors
|Symantec
|Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale and negotiated financing.
|$120 Million
|29-Jul
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|One Manhattan West
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Citi Real Estate & JPMorgan
|–
|Brookfield Properties
|$1.8 Billion
|13-Aug
|One Vanderbilt
|Office
|Manhattan
|Construction
|Wells Fargo
|–
|SL Green Realty
|$575 Million
|9-Jul
|Morgan Lewis & Bockius Headquarters
|Office
|Philadelphia
|Construction
|Citizens Bank
|Meridian Capital Group
|Parkway Corp.
|$187 Million
|12-Aug
|Coleman Highline – Buildings 3 & 4
|Office
|San Jose, Calif.
|Refinance
|Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
|–
|Hunter Properties
|$155 Million
|7-Aug
|Solar Carve Tower
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
|–
|William Gottlieb Real Estate/Aurora Capital Associates
|$150 Million
|14-Jul
|3030 Nebraska Ave.
|Office
|Santa Monica, Calif.
|Construction
|Madison Realty Capital
|Avison Young brokered the loan with RST Capital Partners advising.
|WS Communities
|$150 Million
|10-Jul
