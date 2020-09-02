Transactions: September 2020

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between and March 10 and July 15.
220 E. 42nd St. Image via Google Street View
SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
1375 Broadway Office Manhattan Savanna Westbrook Partners Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale and negotiated the financing. $435 Million 10-Jul
1901 Market St. Office Philadelphia Blue Cross Blue Shield Piedmont Office Realty Trust CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. $360 Million 30-Jun
Capital Gallery Office Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian Institution Boston Properties Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer. $352 Million 25-Jun
225 W. Wacker Drive Office Chicago Spear Street Capital Mirae Asset Financial Group Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. $210 Million 15-Jun
50 Veronica Ave. Industrial Somerset, N.J. BentallGreenOak Crow Holdings Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. $164 Million 17-Jun
123 Townsend St. Office San Francisco CBRE Global Investors Manchester Capital Management $135 Million 10-Jul

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
Mission Bay 3 & 4 Office San Francisco Refinancing & Construction J.P. Morgan Chase Golden State Warriors $639 Million 15-Jul
Google Hudson Square – 550 Washington St. Office Manhattan Construction Wells Fargo Bank CBRE Oxford Properties Group $604.2 Million 28-May
220 E. 42nd St. Office Manhattan Refinancing Aareal Bank, Citybank and Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank SL Green Realty $510 Million 23-Jun
655 New York Ave. Office Washington, D.C. Refinancing Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Standard Chartered, Helaba and BayernLB Douglas Development $400 Million 7-May
498 Seventh Ave. Office Manhattan Refinancing MetLife Inc. SITQ Immobilier $465 Million 10-Mar
1375 Broadway Office Manhattan Acquisition Deutsche Bank Cushman & Wakefield Savanna $388.5 Million 10-Jul

