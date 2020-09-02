Transactions: September 2020
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between and March 10 and July 15.
- By
- Sep 02, 2020
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|1375 Broadway
|Office
|Manhattan
|Savanna
|Westbrook Partners
|Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale and negotiated the financing.
|$435 Million
|10-Jul
|1901 Market St.
|Office
|Philadelphia
|Blue Cross Blue Shield
|Piedmont Office Realty Trust
|CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
|$360 Million
|30-Jun
|Capital Gallery
|Office
|Washington, D.C.
|The Smithsonian Institution
|Boston Properties
|Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer.
|$352 Million
|25-Jun
|225 W. Wacker Drive
|Office
|Chicago
|Spear Street Capital
|Mirae Asset Financial Group
|Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.
|$210 Million
|15-Jun
|50 Veronica Ave.
|Industrial
|Somerset, N.J.
|BentallGreenOak
|Crow Holdings
|Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.
|$164 Million
|17-Jun
|123 Townsend St.
|Office
|San Francisco
|CBRE Global Investors
|Manchester Capital Management
|–
|$135 Million
|10-Jul
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|Mission Bay 3 & 4
|Office
|San Francisco
|Refinancing & Construction
|J.P. Morgan Chase
|–
|Golden State Warriors
|$639 Million
|15-Jul
|Google Hudson Square – 550 Washington St.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Construction
|Wells Fargo Bank
|CBRE
|Oxford Properties Group
|$604.2 Million
|28-May
|220 E. 42nd St.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinancing
|Aareal Bank, Citybank and Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
|–
|SL Green Realty
|$510 Million
|23-Jun
|655 New York Ave.
|Office
|Washington, D.C.
|Refinancing
|Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Standard Chartered, Helaba and BayernLB
|–
|Douglas Development
|$400 Million
|7-May
|498 Seventh Ave.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinancing
|MetLife Inc.
|–
|SITQ Immobilier
|$465 Million
|10-Mar
|1375 Broadway
|Office
|Manhattan
|Acquisition
|Deutsche Bank
|Cushman & Wakefield
|Savanna
|$388.5 Million
|10-Jul
