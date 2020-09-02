Transactions: September 2020

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced

1375 Broadway Office Manhattan Savanna Westbrook Partners Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale and negotiated the financing. $435 Million 10-Jul

1901 Market St. Office Philadelphia Blue Cross Blue Shield Piedmont Office Realty Trust CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. $360 Million 30-Jun

Capital Gallery Office Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian Institution Boston Properties Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer. $352 Million 25-Jun

225 W. Wacker Drive Office Chicago Spear Street Capital Mirae Asset Financial Group Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. $210 Million 15-Jun

50 Veronica Ave. Industrial Somerset, N.J. BentallGreenOak Crow Holdings Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. $164 Million 17-Jun