Transwestern Adds 3 to Atlanta Leasing Team

Stephen Clifton, Bruce Ford, Zach Wooten and Chip Roach. Image Courtesy of Transwestern Commercial Services

Transwestern Commercial Services has expanded its Atlanta Agency Leasing team with the addition of Chip Roach, Zach Wooten and Stephen Clifton, each servicing as a senior managing director.

The new team members join the company’s Executive Managing Director Greg Frankum and Senior Managing Director Matt Spickard in forming a nine-person team focused on offering a service delivery model across the metro.

Transwestern Commercial Services is a privately held real estate firm that provides agency leasing, tenant advisory, capital markets, asset services and research to owners of commercial real estate.

Roach, Wooten and Clifton come to Transwestern from Madison Marquette and collectively bring nearly 60 years of commercial real estate experience, market knowledge and broker relationships to their new roles. Since they began working together 10 years ago, they have completed in excess of $1 billion in transactions. The trio’s notable credentials and achievements include Roach’s Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, along with Wooten and Clifton’s memberships of NAIOP and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors.

These appointments follow shortly after Transwestern Commercial Services secured a new lease for FD Stonewater at the company’s Timberlands Office Park in Troy, Mich.