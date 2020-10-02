Transwestern Adds Managing Director to Bay Area Team

Ken Meyersieck, Managing Director, Transwestern. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern Real Estate Services has appointed Ken Meyersieck as managing director for the firm’s East Bay region in the San Francisco area. In this position, he will oversee operations, business development and recruiting for the firm’s Walnut Creek, Calif. office, as well as the East Bay.

Prior to joining Transwestern, Meyersieck served as managing director at Colliers International, representing major projects including One Kaiser Plaza, 1999 Harrison St., and 2102 Webster St. Throughout his career, he has represented tenants and property owners in sales totaling more than 4 million square feet, resulting in more than $1.6 billion in transaction volume.

Meyersieck holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of California and an MBA from Golden Gate University.

The new hire comes a few months after the firm appointed life sciences specialist David Klein as senior vice president. Earlier this year, Klein assisted Shockwave Medical in expanding its Santa Clara, Calif., lease. The medical devices firm signed a second lease next to its existing location.