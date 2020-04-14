Transwestern Adds Project Management Trio to Bay Area Office

(From left to right) Caitlin Cappa Nunez, Ali Platto, Danny Wohlner. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has expanded its San Francisco office with the addition of a three-person team from construction project management firm officemorph.

Caitlin Cappa Nunez will serve as the new project manager and leads the group with senior project associate Danny Wohlner. Ali Platto has been appointed as the new project operations and relocation director.

Platto has been with officemorph for more than three years. She previously worked as an event consultant for different firms. Nunez served with the company for more than two years. Before that, she worked for Consolidated Engineering Laboratories. Wohlner had the shortest tenure of the three, working for officemorph for 7 months. He has experience in marketing, branding and consultancy services.

The team’s recent projects include the development of a 26,500-square-foot headquarters and a technology forensics lab, both in San Francisco. The trio also managed an office relocation in San Mateo, Calif.

This month, Transwestern also expanded its Dallas-Fort Worth office. The company appointed Fremon Baker as vice president for the occupier solutions group.