Transwestern Arranges Houston Office Lease With Axiom Space

Hercules II. Image via Google Street View

Transwestern has brokered a new lease with Axiom Space at Hercules II, a 65,233-square-foot, Class A office building in Houston. The company will occupy 31,327 square feet across an entire floor. Transwestern Senior Associate Matthew Seliger, Senior Managing Director Doug Little and Senior Vice President Louann Pereira represented the owner, Capital Commercial Investments.

Located on 4 acres at 1290 Hercules Ave., the two-story property was completed in 1984. The owner has upgraded the common areas and improved landscaping. Hercules II is 1.5 miles from Johnson Space Center and roughly 25 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

The new agreement brought the vacant building to 52 percent occupancy. The tenant required space close to the Johnson Space Center after obtaining a NASA contract for the development of a commercial destination module, which will be attached to the International Space Station. Savills Managing Director Noah Kruger and Executive Vice President Derrell Curry assisted Axiom in the negotiations.

