Transwestern Arranges Michigan Office Lease

Timberlands IV. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern Commercial Services has secured a new lease for FD Stonewater at the company’s Timberlands Office Park in Troy, Mich. The tenant, law firm Garan Lucow Miller, will occupy 13,285 square feet.

Executive Vice President Bill Harvey, Senior Vice President Chuck Howard and Leasing Associate Neil Leising represented the landlord in the deal. The lease comes a few months after FD Stonewater tapped Transwestern to act as leasing agent for one of its Chicago-area assets, Evanston MetroCenter.

After 25 years at 1111 W. Long Lake Road, Garan Lucow Miller will relocate to 1450 W. Long Lake Road, just 0.4 miles from its previous location. The law firm will be occupying space in Timberlands IV, one of the three Class A office structures part of the Timberland Office Park campus. This will be Garan Lucow Miller’s eighth office in the Great Lakes region.

According to Yardi Matrix data, FD Stonewater purchased the 162,353-square-foot building in 2018 using an $8.7 million loan from Flagstar Bank. Currently, the property is undergoing renovations, which include food service upgrades, conference centers, tenant lounges and lobbies improvements, as well as the addition of outdoor seating areas with Wi-Fi.

