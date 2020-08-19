Transwestern Brokers Miami Industrial Lease

Westpointe Business Park. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has arranged a 92,579-square-foot lease renewal at Westpointe Business Park, a three-building industrial facility totaling 260,000 square feet in Doral, Fla. Managing Director Thomas Kresse, Executive Managing Directors Walter Byrd and Ben Eisenberg and Vice President Carlos Gaviria brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord, Clarion Partners. Vivo Real Estate Group’s Carlos Velasquez and Tommy Gil represented the tenant, Colour Republic, a firm specializing in the sale of Ecuadorian flowers.

The same brokerage team has been active with a number of key industrial leases in South Florida during the past year. In March, they represented landlord Seagis Property Group in a nearly 126,000-square-foot lease within 5 miles of Clarion’s building.

Located at 8815 NW 33rd St., the facility is near the intersection of several major thoroughfares, including the Dolphin and Palmetto expressways, which enable access to downtown Miami and the Port of Miami. Miami International Airport is approximately 8 miles from the property.

Westpointe Business Park was completed in 1999 and was most recently updated in 2012. The industrial park occupies 16.2 acres and features a parking ratio of 1.2 spots per 1,000 square feet. Other characteristics of the facility include 24-foot clear heights, an HVAC system, four grade-level and 18 dock-high loading doors equipped with levelers and bumpers, according to Yardi Matrix.

