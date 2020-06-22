Transwestern Brokers Sale of West Virginia Warehouse

748 Novak Drive. Image via Google Maps

Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 186,673-square-foot warehouse in Martinsburg, W.V. Executive Vice Presidents Caulley Deringer, Steve Cloud and Gerry Trainor, along with Senior Vice President Bev Sheffler and Assistant Vice President Andrew Hassett represented the seller. Senior Vice President Tom Burns assisted the buyer. According to Heraldmailmedia.com, the facility traded for $9.5 million.

Located at 748 Novak Drive, the Martinsburg warehouse was built in 1998 as a Polo Ralph Lauren distribution center on roughly 27 acres. The property features eight exterior docks and ample parking on-site. The facility is within 1 mile of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport, in the airport’s John D. Rockefeller IV Science & Technology Park, and within 2 miles of Interstate 81. Major employers in the surrounding area include Macy’s, Essroc, Procter & Gamble and General Motors.

In April, Transwestern Real Estate Services brokered one of the largest office park sales in the Southeast. Six institutional-quality properties in Huntsville, Ala., changed hands for more than $80 million.

