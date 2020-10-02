Transwestern Closes 30 KSF Baltimore-Area Lease

6701 Baymeadow Drive. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has closed on a 30,852-square-foot lease on behalf of Platt Development Group at a flex-office building in Glen Burnie, Md. The Anne Arundel County Health Department signed for space at 6701 Baymeadow Drive, an 84,640-square-foot property. Transwestern Senior Vice Presidents Tom Gentner, Brian Watts and Brian Siegel represented the landlord. A Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate team including Senior Vice President Trish Farrell and Vice President David McClatchy acted on behalf of the tenant.

Located within Baymeadow Business Park, just south of the Ordnance Plaza shopping mall, the single-story building came online in 1976 and is situated on nearly 7 acres. The larger campus houses light manufacturing, distribution and office facilities. The county’s Health Department was attracted by the property’s easy access via Route 10 and close accessibility to the Washington-Baltimore Corridor network of interstates, as well as the area’s population density, Gentner said in prepared remarks. Both downtown Baltimore and the Baltimore-Washington International Airport are located within 10 miles.

According to Sage Platt, president of the Platt Development Group, Johns Hopkins Health Care previously occupied the Health Department’s new home. The landlord is the long-time owner of 6701 Baymeadow Drive, having acquired it in 1996, Yardi Matrix data shows.

In September, a Transwestern team helped Tishman Speyer secure CWCapital as a tenant in nearby Washington, D.C.

