Transwestern Hires Dallas-Area SVP

Billy Gannon, Senior Vice President, Transwestern. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern Commercial Services has named Billy Gannon as senior vice president in the company’s Dallas-Fort Worth Occupier Solutions group. His new role will involve advising companies on lease negotiations, acquisitions/dispositions, sale-leasebacks, portfolio optimization and economic incentives.

Gannon has most recently worked in Cushman & Wakefield’s tenant advisory group, where he served for 13 years. The newly appointed senior vice president has a B.B.A. degree in finance from Southern Methodist University and has been in the real estate industry since 2004, when he began as a commercial appraiser. His list of notable clients includes Reel FX, Dollar General, Informa, The Real Estate Council, RJN Group and HSB Solomon Associates LLC.

Transwestern continues to expand in Texas. In October, the company selected John Ferruzzo as executive managing director and Nick Peterson as managing director for its Houston office.