Transwestern Inks 67 KSF Lease in Houston Towers

Park Towers. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has negotiated a 66,750-square-foot lease at Park Towers, a 545,242-square-foot, Class A office property in Uptown Houston. The tenant is tax services firm Ryan LLC. The brokerage team acting on behalf of landlord Regent Properties included Executive Vice President David Baker, Managing Director Doug Little, Vice President Kelli Gault and Associate Jack Scharnberg.

Located on 5 acres at 1233 and 1333 W. Loop S., Park Towers encompasses two 18-story structures completed in 1971 and 1973. The LEED Gold-certified buildings were renovated in 2000 and 2017, according to Yardi Matrix, and further improvements to both properties are underway. Amenities include a conference room, on-site dining options, tenant lounges and a gym with showers. Ryan LLC’s new space is in the northernmost building. The firm will relocate from Williams Tower, a 1.5 million-square-foot asset 1.5 miles south at 2800 Post Oak Blvd.

Park Towers is home to a range of office tenants, including Colliers International, Sirius Solutions, the Consulate General of Brazil and Prudential Financial. The buildings, located alongside Interstate 610, are 6 miles west of downtown Houston and 20 miles southwest of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Regent Properties acquired the towers from Brookfield Financial for nearly $90 million in August last year. Pacific Coast Capital Partners financed the purchase with two loans totaling $85.5 million.