Transwestern Names Jeff Knowles as CIO

Jeff Knowles, Chief Investment Officer, Transwestern. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern Development Co. has promoted Jeff Knowles as Chief Investment Officer, in which role the Houston-based executive will oversee investor relations and joint ventures and direct investment strategy.

Knowles joined the company as managing director in 2014 and has been involved in the capitalization of more than $2.2 billion in development projects during his tenure, including industrial, multifamily, office, healthcare and mixed-use assets. Before Transwestern, Knowles served as senior vice president with Asset Plus Cos. He also had a 12-year tenure with HFF.

Knowles holds a bachelors’ degree from the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University as well as a Texas Salesperson License and is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Recently, Transwestern also expanded its Bay Area team with the appointment of Ken Meyersieck as managing director. In July, Transwestern Development Co. appointed Ted Staszak as vice president of development within the firm’s National Logistics Group, pursuing industrial projects in the Midwest region.