Transwestern Names National Logistics VP

Ted Staszak, Vice President of Development, Transwestern Development Co. Image courtesy of Transwestern Development Co.

Transwestern Development Co. has appointed Ted Staszak as its vice president of development within its National Logistics Group. In his new role, he is responsible for pursuing industrial developments in the Midwest region.

Prior to the appointment, Staszak served as senior vice president at NAI Hiffman. He also worked for nearly 20 years at CBRE, departing in 2017 as an executive vice president.

Throughout his career, Staszak has completed more than 500 transactions with a total value of more than $8 billion. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

The addition of Staszak is only the most recent key hires within the firm’s logistics division, bringing the group to 24 professionals in six offices. The national group rebranded in late 2018 with the hiring of John Thomas. The company has 18 industrial projects totaling 9 million square feet in different stages of development across the country.