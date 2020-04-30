Transwestern Names VP of Research in Atlanta

Keith Pierce, Vice President of Research, Transwestern. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has promoted Keith Pierce to vice president of research within its Atlanta office. In his new role, he will continue to lead research initiatives for the southeast region, increase his contributions to national research projects and help serve clients across the Transwestern companies.

Pierce brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the position. He joined the company in 2014 and has provided data analysis and market insight to Transwestern’s Atlanta and Miami teams across service lines. Additionally, he has helped to expand research capabilities on a regional and national scale.

Prior to this role, he served as director of research for NPV Advisors until 2014. There he managed a team of four and coordinated research and analysis on behalf of the commercial appraisal firm. Pierce holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Furman University.

