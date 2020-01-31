Transwestern Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Leasing Team

Tony Womack, Executive Vice President, Transwestern. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern Commercial Services has appointed Tony Womack as executive vice president in its Northern Virginia office. In his new role, Womack will be handling the firms’ office leasing practice in the region.

Womack has more than three decades of experience in commercial real estate and joins Transwestern from Tishman Speyer, where he served as managing director and handled leasing efforts for the firm’s Washington, D.C. office portfolio. Prior to his 12-year tenure at Tishman, he worked for Grubb & Ellis and Spaulding & Slye.

The newly appointed executive vice president holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Texas A&M University. He has been a board member on the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of CoreNet Global since 2018 and last year he was appointed president of NAIOP Northern Virginia.

In the past 12 months, several other experts have joined Transwestern, including Mike McCarthy, Brian McCarthy and Madeline Meyersieck, which were appointed to the company’s San Francisco office.