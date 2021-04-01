Transwestern to Build 953 KSF Atlanta Industrial Park

Cartersville Logistics Park. Rendering courtesy of Transwestern Development Co.

On the heels of delivering the 352,000-square-foot Battle Creek Logistics Center, Transwestern Development Co. has announced plans for a second project in metro Atlanta. Situated within the Northwest Industrial submarket, Cartersville Logistics Park will encompass 953,230 square feet across four buildings.

Planned to deliver in three phases on a 128-acre site, the park’s first structure—known as Building #100—will include 252,000 square feet of Class A industrial space, with completion set for the last quarter of 2021. The structures will offer 36-foot clear heights and 185-foot truck courts with a rear-load configuration.

Situated 1.5 miles from Interstate 75 at 934 Peeples Valley Road in Cartersville, Ga., the development site is some 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The plot is across the street from a warehouse occupied by Anheuser-Busch.

Transwestern picked up the future logistic center’s six-lot assemblage with assistance from JLL Senior Associate Royce Eldridge. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the developer filed to rezone the land for industrial use last summer. A JLL Capital Markets team led by Managing Director Gregg Shapiro, Senior Director Matt Casey and Senior Managing Director Ed Coco sourced joint venture equity with an institutional investor.

Building out the metro

Eldridge, along with Managing Director Stephen Bridges, have been appointed as leasing agents for Cartersville Logistics Park. Last September, Bridges was part of the JLL team representing the seller in the $21.7 million disposition of a 205,500-square-foot last-mile property near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in southern Atlanta.

PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co. are also among the long list of developers betting on Northwest Atlanta. In early 2020, the duo teamed up for the speculative development of a 328,000-square-foot big-box property on a 104-acre site adjacent to Interstate 75, as reported by REBusiness Online.

Transwestern has 20 million square feet of industrial space under construction or in planning stages nationwide, with 3.4 million in the Southeast region. In February, the company closed on the acquisition of a 64-acre site in Pennsylvania for the development of a 750,000-square-foot speculative industrial project.