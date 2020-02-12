Transwestern to Lease Atlanta Medical Development

Peachtree Medical Center. Rendering courtesy of Transwestern

VCP Medical Partners has appointed Transwestern Commercial Services as the exclusive leasing agent for its upcoming Atlanta project, Peachtree Medical Center. Senior Managing Director Steve Hall, Senior Vice President John Lopez and Associate Bo Stuart will spearhead leasing efforts.

The owner is a joint venture between The Gipson Co. and Varden Capital Properties. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. The Gipson Co. was the developer behind Brookhaven Medical Center I as well, while Transwestern’s Healthcare Advisory Services team was also in charge of preleasing Brookhaven Medical Center II.

Located at 2021 Peachtree Road in the Buckhead submarket, the five-story Peachtree Medical Center will encompass 75,000 square feet. Demand for Class A medical office buildings in the metro has reached a historic high, which will make space at Peachtree Medical Center more coveted, according to Transwestern data. The building will feature a modern design as well as signage on Peachtree Road.

The facility will be adjacent to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Shepherd Center, a spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation facility, and will serve an area that has been seeing a continuous increase in population. To answer people’s need for medical services, Piedmont Hospital has recently expanded by 22 percent with the addition of the first Marcus Heart and Vascular Center, a 16-story facility encompassing 408 beds and 13 operating rooms.