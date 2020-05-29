Transwestern to Lease Maryland Medical Pavilion

Shady Grove Medical Pavilion

Caddis Healthcare Real Estate has appointed Transwestern as the exclusive leasing agent for Shady Grove Medical Pavilion, a 122,000-square-foot medical office building in Rockville, Md. Vice Presidents Ken Smondrowski and Joe McCormick, with the firm’s Healthcare Advisory Services group, will spearhead leasing efforts at the property. Caddis purchased the Class A asset in 2018 from Broe Real Estate Group.

Situated on 5.5 acres at 9601 Blackwell Road, Shady Grove Medical Pavilion came online in 2000 and underwent cosmetic renovation in 2015, according to Yardi Matrix data. The five-story building features 25,000-square-foot floorplans and 1,500 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a physician’s lounge, on-site engineering, a pharmacy and a full-service deli. Current tenants include Shady Grove Fertility, Adventist Healthcare Imaging and Shady Grove Orthopaedics.

The building is some 3 miles northwest of downtown Rockville, within walking distance of Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Shady Grove Life Sciences Center and Fallsgrove Village Center. Located less than a mile from Interstate 270, the property also provides several public transportation options including MARC Rail, Metro Ride-On bus routes and the Rockville Metro station.

In Atlanta, another Transwestern team received a medical office leasing assignment in April. The three-building portfolio totaling 370,000 square feet is within the Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital campus.