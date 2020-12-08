Transwestern to Lease Maryland MOB

White Flint Professional Building. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has secured the exclusive leasing assignment for White Flint Professional Building, a 56,000-square-foot medical office building in Rockville, Md. Vice Presidents Kenneth Smondrowski and Joe McCormick will spearhead marketing efforts at the five-story property.

The brokerage duo, part of the firm’s Healthcare Advisory Services group, handles leasing at Caddis Healthcare Real Estate’s 122,000-square-foot Shady Grove Medical Pavilion, also in Rockville, Md.

Situated on 1.3 acres at 11119 Rockville Pike, White Flint Professional Building underwent a complete overhaul in 2016, according to CommercialEdge data. Interplan Architects and DesignTech worked together to renovate the 1971-completed facility. Improvements included common corridors’ renovation such as new ceilings and finishes. In addition, all plumbing fixtures and fittings as well as lighting fixtures were upgraded to meet new energy conservation standards.

Located some 11 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C., the property is within a prominent health-care corridor, some 4 miles from Suburban Hospital, the National Institute of Health and Kaiser Permanente Kensington Medical Center. Interstate 270 is some 2 miles south and the location provides access to two nearby metro stations.