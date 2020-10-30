Transwestern to Relocate Atlanta Office to AFC Buckhead

AFC Buckhead. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern will relocate its Southeast regional offices to AFC Buckhead, a 914,774-square-foot office complex in Atlanta. The company will occupy 17,000 square feet at 3343 Peachtree Road NE, taking up the 18th and 19th floors of the building. The move is expected to be finalized in March 2021.

The company’s new space is a short distance from its current offices at Tower Place, a 613,000-square-foot building at 3340 Peachtree Road NE. Transwestern has leased roughly 12,537 square feet at the property since 2010, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Located on 7 acres at 3333, 3343 and 3353 Peachtree Road NE, AFC Buckhead encompasses three buildings completed in 1982, 1987 and 1989. The campus features amenities such as an outdoor park, hair salon, florist, fitness center and spa, retail space and a recently remodeled lobby. The tenant mix also includes Morris, Manning & Martin, Robert Half and Prudential Financial.

Transwestern oversees operations and leasing efforts at the LEED Silver-certified asset on behalf of the owner, Sumitomo Corp. of America. Last year, the brokerage assumed property management duties for the company’s 3.1 million-square-foot U.S. office portfolio, valued at $800 million.