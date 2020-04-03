Transwestern Welcomes New Dallas-Area VP

Fremon Baker, Vice President of Occupier Solutions group, Transwestern. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Four months after appointing Billy Gannon as senior vice president of the company’s Dallas-Fort Worth occupier solutions group, Transwestern has hired Fremon Baker as vice president of the same team. With 35 years of experience, Baker will focus on agency leasing, retail, tenant representation, income property sales, land sales and ground leases.

Before joining Transwestern, Baker founded his own company, TCK Real Estate Advisors, a commercial real estate brokerage company, specializing in retail and office project leasing and sales. Prior to that, he had a 19-year stint at Trademark Property Co. working as senior vice president of development and asset management. He also served as vice president at Lincoln Property Co., for which he opened the Fort Worth retail branch.

Baker has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas Christian University. He is a certified real estate broker in Texas and a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.