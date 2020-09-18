Treehouse JV Lands $46M Refi for Manufactured Housing Portfolio

Image courtesy of JLL

A partnership between Treehouse Communities and an institutional investor has received a $46.4 million portfolio loan for 17 manufactured housing communities. The financing will be used to recapture equity and implement capital improvement programs to the assets.

JLL originated the three-year, floating-rate debt through a balance sheet bridge capital source. Senior Managing Director Jeremy Womack, with Managing Director Zach Koucos and Director Chris Collins represented the partnership.

The portfolio comprises 16 assets in the Phoenix and one in the Tucson, Ariz., metropolitan areas. Out of the total 1,050 home sites within the communities, 179 are park-owned. The communities have access to interstates 10 and 17, as well as major highways.

Phoenix has nearly doubled in size since 1990 and is fifth in terms of population growth this decade. The metro—which is one of the top markets for multifamily rent growth—is expected to maintain momentum over the next five years, due to strong employment and in-migration.

According to Koucos, manufactured housing communities have seen high occupancy and revenue growth due to the rising costs of single-family homes. Investors were quick to notice this trend and big players are becoming increasingly interested in this sector. The Blackstone Group, for example, is in talks to grow its manufactured housing portfolio by acquiring about 40 parks for $550 million. The communities, which are mostly located in Florida, will be operated by Treehouse Communities.