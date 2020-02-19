Triangle Industrial Building Lands 157 KSF Tenant

Regional Commerce Center. Rendering courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Trucking company North State Express has signed a 157,000-square-foot lease at Regional Commerce Center in Durham, N.C. Cushman & Wakefield assisted the tenant, while Foundry Commercial represented Scannell Properties, the owner and developer.

Scannell plans to complete the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in May. The development is the site of a former, 46-building tobacco drying facility that shut down in 2005.

Shortly following delivery, North State will relocate from its current location at 2910 Weck Drive, also in Durham.

Located at 708 Ellis Road, Regional Commerce Center is alongside Highway 147, 4 miles from downtown Durham. Raleigh-Durham International Airport is within 11 miles of the industrial property.

Jim Allaire of Foundry Commercial assisted the owner in the deal. Cushman & Wakefield’s team included Vice President Hunter Willard, Senior Director Larry Lakins and Associate Andrew Young. In October, the three also landed a leasing assignment for a 2.9 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Triangle area on behalf of Duke Realty.