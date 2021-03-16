Trimont Real Estate Advisors Names Diversity Executive

Kim Austin. Image courtesy of Trimont Real Estate Advisors

Trimont Real Estate Advisors has appointed Kim Austin as managing director of talent inclusion diversity.

Filling a newly created and critical role, Austin will partner with senior leaders to drive effective human resource structures and processes, continually advance inclusion and diversity within the company, as well as drive informed decision-making regarding compensation, advancement and operational execution of the organization’s human resources.

Austin will work out of Trimont’s Atlanta headquarters and will report directly to CEO Brian Ward, while also serving on the executive operating committee.

With more than 23 years of human resources experience, Austin began her career as manager of human resources at Saks Inc. She was later recruited by international law firm Troutman Sanders LLP, where she assisted in the development and implementation of onboarding strategies for more than 700 employees in 15 offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Austin joins the company from International Market Centers, acquired by Blackstone, where she was director of human resources. In that role, she supported the HR integration process during acquisition for a company with 525 team members in five cities. Prior to that, she served as business partner, human resources at Career Builder and handled employee relations, performance management and aligning HR strategies with business client groups.

