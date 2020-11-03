Triten Real Estate Inks Leases Totaling 500 KSF in Houston

Underwood Port Logistics Center

Triten Real Estate Partners has finalized two lease agreements totaling more than 500,000 square feet at two industrial properties in Houston.

A global e-commerce company will occupy the entire Underwood Port Logistics Center, a 402,648-square-foot facility in the Houston suburb of Deer Park. Delivered in 2019, the property sits on 24 acres at 4600 Underwood Road. The building has a 3,302-square-foot office component, 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinklers, four grade-level and 96 dock-high doors. The warehouse is 23 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

Frederick Trucking signed a full-building lease at Bayport North Logistics Center I, a 102,863-square-foot property in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. Situated on 6 acres at 9701 New Decade Drive, the single-story facility was completed in 2019. The warehouse features two drive-in and 21 dock-high doors, a built-to-suit office space, a 30-foot clear height and an ESFR sprinkler system. Houston’s city center is 25 miles northeast of the site.

CBRE Senior Vice Presidents Joseph Smith, Patrick Rollins, Jason Dillee and First Vice President Andrew Jewett assisted the owner in the lease deal. Vice President Dedrik Pharis, also with CBRE, represented the e-commerce tenant and NAI Vice President Chris Haro negotiated on behalf of Frederick Trucking.

CBRE’s Dillee and colleague Nathan Wynne serve as the leasing agents for Cedar Port Trade Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative warehouse project in Houston. Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development began vertical construction at the site in September.