Tru by Hilton Opens Its Doors in Orlando

Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center. Image courtesy of Hilton

Hilton has opened a 259-key Tru by Hilton hotel in Orlando, its largest property under the value-oriented brand to date and its first in the central Florida city. Located on Westwood Boulevard, Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center is owned by Epelboim Development Group and managed by Highgate.

The eight-story, mid-scale hotel features free parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and business center and pet-friendly rooms. In line with health and safety guidance from the local government, the property participates in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to ensure a high standard of cleanliness and disinfection. Serves and amenities include the Hilton CleanStay Room Seal, which indicates that a room has not been accessed since being completely cleaned and disinfected, flexible housekeeping options and “knock and go” dropped-off room service.

The property also offers mobile check-in, Digital Key, free Wi-Fi, remote printing, social media wall and accessibility to outlets throughout the hotel. Tablets are available in the 2,880-square-foot lobby. Located at 6461 Westwood Blvd., the hotel is just south of the Convention Center Area and offers access to various dining, entertainment and shopping venues at Pointe Orlando, The Florida Mall and to Orlando’s theme parks.

The hotelier’s Tru by Hilton portfolio is designed for affordability and cross-generational appeal, with more than 130 locations open in North America.