Tutor Perini to Build Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito

Santa Barbara, Calif.—Tutor Perini Corp. has been awarded a contract by Caruso Affiliated for the construction of Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito, a planned oceanfront resort in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Spread over nearly 16 acres of prime beachfront real estate, the property, which is being developed on the site of the original iconic Miramar Hotel, will feature 161 ultra-luxury guestrooms, including one-story cottages and bungalows and two-story lanais. Additionally, there will be an exclusive membership-only beach club.

Tutor Perini is tasked with the construction of an ultra-luxury resort comprised of multiple one- and two-story buildings, a main building with an oceanfront restaurant and bar with an outdoor terrace, a signature restaurant, a Sense spa, two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and indoor and outdoor event space, including a 6,000-square-foot ballroom.

Last year, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts was appointed by Caruso Affiliated to manage the property.

“Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito will be a perfect illustration of Rosewood’s philosophy of A Sense of Place,” Sonia Cheng, Rosewood Hotel Group CEO, said at the time. “The resort will combine a relaxed California atmosphere with intuitive service and a picturesque, beachfront setting. We look forward to working closely with Caruso Affiliated, a best-in-class developer, to bring this long-awaited resort to life.”

Located approximately 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles, Montecito is situated within the county of Santa Barbara and is one of the nation’s most affluent and exclusive areas.

Construction is already underway, with opening slated for the summer of 2018.