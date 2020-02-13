Tutor Perini Unveils $1.4B Newark Airport Project

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has selected Tutor Perini and Parsons Transportation Group to construct the $1.41 billion, 1 million-square-foot Newark Airport Terminal One Design-Build Project.

The plans call for a new Terminal One at Newark Liberty International Airport, that will bring the facility into the 21st century and provide passengers with a world-class customer experience, create jobs and boost the region’s economy.

“There has been a continuous surge in the number of passengers at Newark Liberty, which last year welcomed more than 40 million of them,” Kevin O’Toole, Port Authority’s chairman, said in a prepared release. “This board action advances our commitment to address the growing needs of our travelers, which cannot be adequately met by the current Terminal A.”

The Terminal One Redevelopment program will include a 33-gate common-use domestic terminal that will be open and modern and vastly improve passengers’ experience and the efficiency of their travel. It will also provide a more efficient roadway network and create parking for about 3,000 vehicles.

The board officially authorized $1.85 billion in construction and other expenditures, including $1.41 billion for the Tutor Perini/Parsons design-build agreement for the new terminal building and landside construction work.

“Nearly $12 billion in our current 10-year capital plan is committed to modernizing our airports,” Jeffrey Lynford, board vice-chairman, said. “With today’s vote, we move towards the next phase of the Terminal One Redevelopment project to deliver a world-class terminal with 21st-century passenger amenities.”

When finished, the project will be the largest transportation infrastructure design-build contract in New Jersey state history.

Preliminary design work is currently 30 percent complete, with construction already underway on three critical roadway bridges that will reduce congestion and help connect the central terminal area roadway network to the new terminal. Roadway work is the first of several major construction segments that will lead to the new terminal and expanded service for airline passengers.

The new construction is set to begin in April, with an anticipated completion sometime in 2022.

Strong history

Tutor Perini has a history of constructing big projects. In 2016, it was awarded a contract by Caruso Affiliated for the construction of Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito, a planned oceanfront resort in Santa Barbara, Calif. That same year, it also started a new $200 million, 350,000-square-foot flagship Live! Hotel at Maryland Live! Casino, in Hanover, Md.

On the aviation front, the company constructed the $1.2 billion LAS Terminal 3 in Las Vegas, Nev.; the $513 million SFO International Terminal in San Francisco; and the $267 million JFK Airport expansion.

