Twin Cities-Area MOB Campus Opens Doors

CityPlace Medical II. Image courtesy of Davis Healthcare Real Estate

Davis Healthcare Real Estate has opened CityPlace Medical II and CityPlace Medical III, two medical office buildings totaling 57,000 square feet in Woodbury, Minn. The developer broke ground on the Class A assets last year. Synergy Architecture Studio provided architectural services, while Timco Construction was the general contractor.

Located at 2015 and 2017 Radio Drive, the buildings are adjacent to CityPlace Medical, a 50,500-square-foot facility developed by Davis between 2017 and 2018. The three-asset campus is part of CityPlace, the 100-acre mixed-use development which includes health care as well as an office park, retail, housing and hospitality.

CityPlace Medical II comprises 42,000 square feet across two stories. Shriners Children’s, a nonprofit specialized in pediatric orthopedic services, leased the building’s entire first floor. Another tenant is Adrefis & Toppin Women’s Specialists, a full-range obstetrics and gynecology practice.

The neighboring CityPlace Medical III is a 15,000-square-foot building fully leased to Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat. The health-care practice provides multiple ear, nose, and throat services, as well as facial plastic surgery and aesthetic skin care.

CityPlace Medical campus is some 3 miles northeast of downtown Woodbury just south of Interstate 94, within walking distance of Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott St. Paul Woodbury. The immediate area also includes numerous shopping and dining options.