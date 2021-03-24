Twin Office Towers Coming to Dallas Area

Tate Toll towers in Frisco, Texas. Image courtesy of Cawley Partners

Development firm Cawley Partners is building Tate + Toll, a 600,000-square-foot Class A office development located off the Dallas North Tollway at Warren Parkway in Frisco, Texas. The project, which will feature two 12-story towers, will incorporate the latest in clean technology and touchless accessibility for the post-COVID-19 world.

Tate + Toll will be a desirable site for corporations moving to Dallas-Fort Worth because of its updated technology and location, Cawley Partners’ CEO Bill Cawley said in a prepared statement. The office towers will be visible from the Dallas North Tollway, providing signage opportunities for anchor tenants.

Local architecture firm BOKA Powell is designing the development. In addition to the latest sanitation features, the property will include a fitness center, conference center, rooftop lounge and food service.

The project is situated across from Hall Park, a 162-acre, 15-building office park with 2.2 million square feet of office space, and The Star, a 91-acre campus that is home to the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters and practice facility. Cawley added that the location also provides many amenities within a five-minute drive and is surrounded by some of the best neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

In November, Cawley Partners announced it was teaming with Grandscape to build a multi-phase office development with more than 1.5 million square feet of space at Grandscape, a master-planned lifestyle center with dining, retail and entertainment venues. The office space will consist of three 17-story buildings, each with 500,000 square feet of Class AA office space. Grandscape is located off State Highway 121 in The Colony, Texas, and is 3 miles north of the Dallas North Tollway.

Cawley Acquisitions

The full-service commercial real estate company has also been busy on the acquisition front in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In January, the firm teamed with Staubach Capital to acquire two Class A office properties at a 475,000-square-campus in Southlake, Texas. Travel software company Sabre Corp. has signed a 265,000-square-lease at one of the buildings and a short-term, 210,000-square-foot lease at the second one. That same month, Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital acquired Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Las Colinas submarket of Dallas, from Highbrook Investors. The property is 91 percent leased to a variety of tenants.