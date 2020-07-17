U-Haul Adds New Facility to Tucson Portfolio

1265 E. Benson Highway. Image courtesy of U-Haul

U-Haul has announced it will debut a new retail and self-storage facility with more than 700 units in Tucson, Ariz., on July 20. The company began the development process more than four years ago, after it acquired the site for the project in March 2016. A private investor sold the parcel for $750,000, according to Pima County records.

Located on 4 acres at 1265 E. Benson Highway the building was delivered earlier this year. The modern storage facility in the Bravo Park neighborhood will feature indoor, climate-controlled and drive-up access units. At least five employees will staff the facility, which will provide covered RV storage in addition to portable moving and storage containers.

Named U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bravo Park, the property will replace the company’s store at 32 W. Ajo Way, which opened in 1976 and will be occupied by a new tenant. U-Haul said in a statement that it outgrew its Ajo Way store. The property is also located next door to another U-Haul facility, a 92,127-square-foot building at 1051 E. Benson Highway. The new facility is close to Interstate 10 and some 4 miles south of downtown Tucson.

In June, U-Haul announced plans to transform an 83,200-square-foot retail building in Mansfield, Ohio, into a 600-unit self storage property. The project is scheduled for completion next year.