U-Haul Opens New Storage Facility in Atlanta

4225 Fulton Industrial Blvd. Image courtesy of U-Haul

U-Haul has debuted a new, 71,333-square-foot self storage property in Atlanta, on the site of the former Mosley Motel. The facility currently provides 164 climate-controlled units, but the location will have 800 additional units upon full build-out.

The Mosley Motel was originally completed in 1968 and expanded in 1973. The developer acquired the site for $2.1 million from a private investor in 2018, according to Fulton County records. The property had been vacant for several years and the company spent two years on the adaptive reuse project, according to Patrick Spencer, president of U-Haul Co. of Atlanta West.

Located on 11 acres at 4225 Fulton Industrial Blvd., the first phase of the project was completed earlier this year and officially opened its doors on August 3. The property will provide units with individually fitted alarms, truck rentals and moving supplies. The move comes as the company is closing down its self-move store on 4375 Fulton Industrial Blvd. SW, which opened in 1984 and will be leased to a new tenant.

