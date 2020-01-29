UBS Report Offers Investment Strategies for 2020

Image via Pixabay.com

The UBS Asset Management Real Estate & Private Markets team’s latest real estate outlook outlines expectations for the U.S. economy and what investors can expect for commercial real estate’s four major sectors—apartments, industrial, office and retail—as well as strategies they may want to consider for the year ahead.

READ ALSO: Another Strong Year for CRE in 2020

The 28-page report, US Annual Outlook 2020, takes a macro look at the U.S. economy and states that it does expect the economy to continue a gradual expansion with baseline GDP growth projected to be about 1.4 percent. There are mounting pressures on some recession indicators like flat corporate profits and yield-curve inversion, but in general the common recession culprits like imbalanced business inventories, reduced housing development and reduced borrowing levels are in balance. Other economic factors to watch include potentially slowing employment growth and possibly some slowdown in wage growth.

Overall, UBS notes the economic growth “provides a sound backdrop for positive real estate demand” and adds “low interest rates indicate that spreads remain attractive relative to recent years.”

The report states the change in interest rates expectations by the end of 2019 had “a significant impact on commercial real estate investment.” The reversal took away some of the upward pressure on cap rates. Another positive is that there is still plenty of liquidity in the capital market for CRE investment. Total U.S. CRE sales volume was nearly $500 billion in the 12-month period ending in the third quarter of 2019, up slightly year-over-year. During that same period, hotel, office and retail sales volumes were similar to the previous two years. Apartment sales volume continued its rising trend and industrial sales volume increased by nearly 50 percent over the previous year.

Sector Breakdown

Here’s a closer look at what UBS expects for each sector in 2020: