ULI Americas Names New Chairman

Jonathan Brinsden, Chairman, ULI Americas. Image courtesy of Midway

ULI Americas has appointed Jonathan Brinsden as chairman. He succeeds Jack Chandler, founder of Majesteka Investment Holdings and is slated to serve on a voluntary basis for two years. Brinsden is currently the CEO of Midway.

The newly appointed chairman is also set to join the ULI global board of directors. Brinsden has noted that one of his priorities involves promoting diversity within the organization and the real estate industry. His previous ULI experience includes the roles of global board director, governing trustee and chair of ULI Houston. He is active in a number of civic leadership and charitable organizations, including Buffalo Bayou Partnership, SEARCH Homeless Services and Coalition for the Homeless.

Brinsden is a frequent guest lecturer at Texas A&M University and Rice University. He is also a former professor at the University of Houston.

Last November, Lionstone Investments and Midway secured a $140 million loan to refinance a 617,000-square-foot, mixed-use development in downtown Houston.