ULI’s Forecasts for CRE Industry, Economy

William Maher, ULI member and Director of Americas Research & Strategy, LaSalle Investment Management. Image courtesy of LaSalle Investment Management

Economists participating in the latest Urban Land Institute’s forecast see some slowdowns in economic indicators impacting the commercial real estate market, but are generally upbeat for the next few years. They point to positive gross domestic product growth, slower but solid job increases and steady markets and returns through 2021.

William Maher, ULI member and director of Americas strategy and research at LaSalle Investment Management, said in a prepared statement that forecasts remain positive overall, despite the escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, the inverted yield curve for U.S. Treasury bonds—which is often an early sign of a recession—and the slowing economic growth in Europe, especially in the U.K. and Germany. Despite some of those issues, Maher, who was among the CRE economists and analysts this week on a ULI members-only webinar, stated he expects real estate fundamentals to stay healthy. He also noted the current expansion should continue to set records, helping to deliver higher returns than initially predicted and keeping interest rates low.

CRE Transaction Volume. Image courtesy of ULI

The semi-annual forecast covers 2019 through 2021 and is based on surveys of 41 economists and industry analysts at 32 leading real estate organizations conducted by the institute’s Center for Capital Markets and Real Estate. Key takeaways in the 48-page Real Estate Economic Forecast include: