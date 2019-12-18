United Launch Alliance Inks New Lease at 780 KSF Campus

9501 E. Panorama Circle (left) and 7630 S. Chester St. (right). Image courtesy of Savills

United Launch Alliance has signed a long-term 250,000-square-foot lease renewal at Panorama Corporate Center in Denver’s Centennial suburb. Savills assisted the tenant, while John Marold of CBRE represented the owner, EverWest. The lease commences in December 2021 and includes short-term and long-term expansion and contraction options. ULA will continue to occupy the entirety of 9501 E. Panorama Circle and 7630 S. Chester St.

Panorama Corporate Center is a six-building, 780,649 square-foot class A office campus located just west of Interstate 25 and 3 miles from Centennial Airport. Downtown Denver is 15 miles from the property and is reachable by train. Dry Creek, the closest rail station, is within walking distance of the business center. The surrounding area includes a variety of options for retail and dining, including Centennial Promenade, which is 1 mile from the campus.

The Savills team included Vice Chairman & Central Region Lead Rick Schuham, Executive Managing Director Todd Roebken and Associate Director Aaron Hafliger. Last month, another Savills team assisted a tenant in leasing 21,000 square feet at an office tower in Midtown Manhattan.