University Renews, Expands North Dallas Lease

3011 Internet Blvd.

The University of North Texas has signed a 56,517-square-foot lease renewal and expansion at HALL Group’s HALL Park in Frisco, Texas. Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.

The university’s Frisco campus currently spans 36,601 square feet at 2811 Internet Blvd., and UNT will expand into an additional 19,916 square feet at 3011 Internet Blvd. The tenant plans to occupy its new space once updates are complete prior to the start of the academic year.

HALL Park’s 2.2 million square feet of office space is home to approximately 10,000 employees. The business center is alongside the Dallas North Tollway, some 25 miles from downtown Dallas. The 162-acre development is near several other major suburban office developments, including Legacy West, and is approximately 1 mile from Brookfield Properties’ 1.7 million-square-foot Stonebriar Centre shopping mall.

Newmark Knight Frank’s James Cooksey and Garrison Efird represented UNT in the lease. HALL Group’s negotiation team included Kim Butler, Brad Gibson and Cynthia Cowen.