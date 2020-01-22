US Foods Renews Lease at Suburban Chicago Office Campus

9399 W. Higgins Road. Image via Google Street View

US Foods has signed a 275,000-square-foot lease renewal with an expansion option at Riverway, a 1 million-square-foot office park in Rosemont, Ill. Cushman & Wakefield represented landlord Adventus Realty and CBRE assisted the tenant.

The office campus is just off Interstate 90 and 2 miles from the junction between interstates 190 and 294. The Rosemont subway station is half a mile from the park and O’Hare International Airport is within 3 miles of the property. The surrounding area is close to several retail options, including Fashion Outlets of Chicago, which is 2 miles away.

Riverway consists of four Class A, 11-story office buildings. Adventus owns three of them—9377 and 9399 W. Higgins Road, and 6133 N. River Road. A capital improvement program is currently in the works at the property. The buildings’ lobbies, elevators and restrooms are undergoing renovations, but their security, parking and public transportation access is also being upgraded. The renovation project is handled by SCB Architects.

Cushman & Wakefield’s team included Dan Svachula, Michael Simpson and Allyson Birchmeier. James Otto, Abigail Zaleski and Chris Reynolds of CBRE represented US Foods. Recently, CBRE appointed a new vice chairman of its Occupier Advisory and Transactions group in Chicago.