US Realty Advisors JV Cashes In on $105M Office Asset Sale

One Investors Way. Image courtesy of Newmark

A partnership between U.S. Realty Advisors and Bain Capital Real Estate has sold One Investors Way, a 236,566-square-foot office building surrounded by a life science campus in Norwood, Mass. Newmark represented the seller in the $105 million sale. According to public records, Alexandria Real Estate Equities purchased the asset and self-financed the acquisition.

Originally constructed in 1915 and renovated in 1998, One Investors Way includes nearly 1,000 parking spaces. The surrounding campus is also home to a 260-unit apartment community and a two-building property occupied by biotech company Moderna.

Located at 1 Investors Way, the asset is within 2 miles of Interstate 95 and 3 miles of Norwood Memorial Airport. Downtown Boston is some 20 miles away.

Newmark’s team included Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell. Will Sleeper provided financial analysis for the buyer. In December 2020, Griffin was part of the team arranging the sale of Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial property in Dedham, Mass. The asset traded for $76 million.