Vantage Data Centers, Digital Colony Raise $1.3B

Image by Akela999 via Pixabay

Vantage Data Centers and Digital Colony have raised $1.3 billion in incremental equity capital from existing investors. The funding will be used to finance acquisitions and development projects throughout North America and Europe.

According to Sharif Metwalli, CFO of Vantage Data Centers, the capital will help accelerate the company’s global expansion, in the context of a growing demand for hyperscale data centers. Vantage recently opened its European flagship campus in Frankfurt, Germany, with the completion of phase one of a three-building, 55 MW property. Additionally, the company closed the acquisition of U.K.-based Next Generation Data and added 68 MW of capacity in Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, the world’s two largest data center markets.

At the beginning of July, Vantage entered into a $3.5 billion strategic partnership, led by Colony Capital Inc. The agreement will increase Vantage’s ability to grow its hyperscale, wholesale data centers portfolio, both in North America and in Europe.