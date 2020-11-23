Vantage Data Centers Expands Canadian Footprint

Data center. Image by Brett Sayles via Pexels.com

Vantage Data Centers announced it has purchased the hyperscale data center arm of Hypertec in Montreal. The acquisition expands the company’s total presence in the Quebec Province to 81 MW of combined power across three digital campuses. The Hypertec data center team has joined Vantage Data Centers.

Hypertec owns a 49 MW data center complex, with the IT capacity divided as follows: 25 MW in two existing properties and the capacity to add a further 24 MW of critical power. The 10-acre site is within 2 miles of Vantage’s 11 MW campus in Montreal. Upon full build-out, the facilities will encompass 320,000 square feet. Vantage will immediately begin the development of a third data center to complete the digital park.

The deal was financed with equity commitments from Digital Colony, Vantage’s joint venture with Colony Capital, and other company investors, as well as an acquisition debt financing package. The transaction comes on the heels of Vantage and Digital Colony’s newest capital raise, which totaled $1.3 billion in incremental equity from investors.

RBC Capital Markets served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hypertec, while BCF provided legal counsel.

This is Vantage Data Centers’ third acquisition in 2020. In February, the company announced its acquisition of Etix Everywhere and in July, the company completed the purchase of Next Generation Data, a firm which owned the largest digital campus in Europe.