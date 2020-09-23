Vantage Data Centers to Expand in 2 Key Markets

Image by Brett Sayles via Pexels.com

Vantage Data Centers has kicked off construction on two data centers at its Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley campuses. The expansion projects are expected to come online in 2021 and will add 68 MW of critical power to meet growing customer demand.

The Northern Virginia facility is dubbed VA12 and will provide 36 MW in a 250,000-square-foot building slated for completion in the first quarter of 2021. VA12 will feature efficient power and water usage, free cooling with outdoor air and renewable energy sources on site. The data center is the second development in a five-property campus spanning 42 acres in Ashburn, Va. Upon full build-out, the digital park will total 1 million square feet and 146 MW of IT capacity.

In Silicon Valley, Vantage started construction on its second digital park in Santa Clara, Calif. Plans call for the development of a three-facility campus, which will provide 77 MW when finalized. The first phase will be a 200,000-square-foot building called CA23, offering 32 MW of power. Upon completion, Vantage’s footprint in Santa Clara will consist of nine facilities providing a total of 154 MW.

During the first half of 2020, data center inventory increased by 131 MW in the seven primary U.S. markets, while another 373.6 MW of capacity was under construction. The lion’s share of new projects was clustered in Northern Virginia, with 239 MW in the pipeline. Additionally, in Silicon Valley, Stack Infrastructure decided to tear down one of its existing data centers to build a new facility.