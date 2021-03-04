VanTrust Signs North Dallas Office Tenant

Offices Two at Frisco Station

Financial services firm Raymond James has signed a 7,000-square-foot lease at The Offices Two, a 210,000-square-foot, Class A speculative office building in the Metroplex. The property is part of Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use project developed by VanTrust Real Estate. Raymond James will occupy the space this summer.

Built in 2020, Offices Two includes a fitness center, conference room and tenant lounge, as well as parking at a ratio of 4 spaces per 1,000 square feet. The addition of Raymond James brings the property to 93 percent occupancy. CommercialEdge shows that Cushman and Wakefield is marketing the building.

Located on 2 acres at 6303 Cowboys Way, the property is within 20 miles of DFW International Airport. The asset is 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

According to VanTrust, Offices Three, the next office phase at Frisco Station, has already begun preleasing. The 210,000-square-foot asset is slated to open in April. At full build-out, the mixed-use campus will include 5 million square feet of office space.

Frisco Station is a collaboration between Hillwood, The Rudman Partnership and VanTrust. Hillwood is also developing Victory Commons One, a 364,530-square-foot office building located next to the American Airlines Center outside central Dallas. The project is expected to be completed in November.

While Texas is still recovering from last month’s snow storm, office use in Dallas has bounced back. According to Kastle Systems, the metro’s office occupancy stood at 34.4 percent on Feb. 24, a roughly 30-percent uptick from the 4.3 percent reported a week earlier.