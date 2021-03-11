VanTrust to Develop 621 KSF Dallas-Area Industrial Project

Forney Distribution Center. Image courtesy of VanTrust

VanTrust Real Estate is set to develop Forney Distribution Center, a 621,874-square-foot speculative industrial facility in East Dallas. Construction will start this April, with completion scheduled for May of next year.

Nathan Lawrence and Krista Clark of CBRE will handle leasing at the facility. According to Dallas Business Journal, the developer is working with GSR Andrade Architects for the design of the project.

VanTrust’s portfolio includes assets across multiple classes in several states. Apart from Texas, the company has properties in Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Last year, VanTrust broke ground on more than 2 million square feet of industrial and office space throughout the Metroplex and El Paso areas. In September, the company closed the $88.5 million disposition of Tropical Distribution Center 2, a 715,000-square-foot industrial building in Las Vegas.

Located in Forney, Kaufman County, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and South Gateway Boulevard, the development site is within 24 miles of downtown Dallas. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau released figures indicating that Kaufman is the second fastest-growing county in the U.S.

Dallas-Fort Worth continues to be one of the most attractive industrial markets in the country. According to CommercialEdge data, the metro’s industrial pipeline encompassed approximately 23 million square feet at the end of January. On a local level, CBRE reported that East Dallas experienced 1.2 million square feet in total net absorption in 2020, with nearly 550,000 square feet of industrial space under construction.