Veterans’ Outpatient Clinics to Rise in Virginia, Florida

Rendering of 5317 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg, Va. Image courtesy of Carnegie Management and Development Corp.

Carnegie Management and Development Corp., a Westlake, Ohio-based real estate development and management company, has acquired a nearly 50-acre site along Route 1 and I-95 in Spotsylvania County, Va., for $8.5 million from SH-Thompson LP and JDH LLC to build one of the largest Veterans Affairs facilities in the country. Construction on the 450,000-square-foot building is expected to start this year and be completed in late 2023.

READ ALSO: Rising Construction Costs, Fewer Jobs Projected

The four-story outpatient clinic will be occupied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under a 20-year lease. Located at 5317 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg, Va., the property will have 2,600 parking spaces. It will be the largest project ever undertaken by Carnegie.

Jamie Scully of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented Carnegie. Adam Nelson and Virgil Nelson, also with Thalhimer, handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Florida VA project

Carnegie is also building a VA outpatient clinic in Daytona Beach, Fla., that will be leased to the federal government for 20 years. The single-story clinic will be 130,000 square feet and located along Williamson Boulevard near I-95.

Construction is also scheduled to begin this year on the Daytona Beach facility and deliver in 2023. However, the VA does not expect to begin offering services until 2024. It will be Carnegie’s first VA project in Florida. The developer agreed to buy the 78-acre, mostly wooded site from the Volusia County Schools in late 2019 for $4.5 million, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Carnegie has also built VA facilities in Indiana, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio. The company is slated to deliver a 26,000-square-foot outpatient clinic in Sheffield Village, Ohio, this year. Carnegie had renovated a building on the site that has been used as a temporary facility since 2016.

In addition to developing and leasing buildings to the federal government, Carnegie owns and manages several million square feet of real estate across the retail, office, governmental, commercial/industrial and residential sectors.